South Okanagan man who pleaded guilty to public indecent act did not show up to court

Photo: Castanet file photo Penticton law courts.

A South Okanagan man has been given a second chance to show up for court to hear his sentence for indecent exposure.

In Penticton Provincial Court on Friday, court heard that Robert Gunderson, born in 1948, had been due to appear after previously pleading guilty to "committing [an] indecent act in a public place" in Osoyoos last year.

The details of that action were not detailed in court as Gunderson did not arrive.

A lawyer representing Gunderson explained he had just spoken to Gunderson, who reportedly did not know about the court date.

He was reportedly unable to make it in to court after being informed.

The judge was not impressed, but granted a motion to reschedule the date.

"[It] needs to be crystal clear, that if he does not appear at the next date, I will issue a warrant for his arrest."