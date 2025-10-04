South Okanagan man who pleaded guilty to public indecent act did not show up to court
Indecent act, skips court
A South Okanagan man has been given a second chance to show up for court to hear his sentence for indecent exposure.
In Penticton Provincial Court on Friday, court heard that Robert Gunderson, born in 1948, had been due to appear after previously pleading guilty to "committing [an] indecent act in a public place" in Osoyoos last year.
The details of that action were not detailed in court as Gunderson did not arrive.
A lawyer representing Gunderson explained he had just spoken to Gunderson, who reportedly did not know about the court date.
He was reportedly unable to make it in to court after being informed.
The judge was not impressed, but granted a motion to reschedule the date.
"[It] needs to be crystal clear, that if he does not appear at the next date, I will issue a warrant for his arrest."
More Penticton News
- Water, sewer rate raceTrail - 4:00 am
- Ski resort eyes record yearSun Peaks - 4:00 am
- Pushing for golf cart licenseSalmon Arm - 4:00 am
- Kenna Village plan 'unique'Kamloops - 4:00 am
- Homicide probe 'evolving'Kamloops - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Magpie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel