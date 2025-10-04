Penticton News

Penticton and District Society for Community Living is hosting an open house

Photo: File photo PDSCL is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting people with diverse abilities in Penticton

In celebration of October being "Community Living Month”, the Penticton and District Society for Community Living is inviting in the public to their flagship building.

PDSCL will be hosting an open house at 180 Industrial Ave., West in Penticton on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"So often we have people ask us 'What do you do here?' Now is your chance to see what we do," Kathleen Estabrooks, PDSCL program coodinator said in a news release.

"This organization has been in Penticton since 1958. Our beginning was providing education to young people living with developmental disabilities in Penticton and the South Okanagan/Similkameen."

The organization has expanded to provide support to hundreds of individuals living in community.

Attendees will be able to take tours of the wood shop and bike shop, along with hearing from representatives from all over PDSCL to talk about their services.

There will be a BBQ lunch with cake served at noon, as well as a street dance all day with our house DJ, TroyD.