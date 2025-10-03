Penticton BCGEU workers shaken by hostile behaviour at picket line
Hostile sign at picket line
An ongoing and escalating strike by the BC General Employees' Union garnered some passive-aggressive reaction in Penticton.
On Friday morning, according to a BCGEU picketer who was on scene, a man in an RV backed the vehicle up right to where the union workers' tent was located on the picket line off Industrial Avenue.
"His exhaust was, you know, on for I don't even know how long, but probably at least half an hour. And finally, people went around to his window and said, 'Hey, do you mind not idling with your tailpipe three feet away from our peoples' faces?'," said Frances*, a BCGEU worker.
"And yeah, he didn't have anything constructive to say."
The male driver also stood by the picket line holding a bright yellow posterboard sign. It read: "YOU LAZY C*NT."
Frances said it was a stressful morning but nobody was hurt and nothing escalated. Still, she said, it was menacing behaviour, and RCMP were involved.
"He didn't break the law, but he certainly put himself, physically, in a position where he could have [done something]," Frances said.
The BCGEU now has more than 15,000 workers on picket lines around the province as the strike heads towards week six. They are seeking a four per cent per year for two years increase in wages.
*Frances is a pseudonym
