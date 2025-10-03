Penticton News

Rock Creek Fall Fair's annual 50/50 winner nets $55K

Photo: Rock Creek Fall Fair Rock Creek Fall Fair annual 50/50 winner

The annual Rock Creek & Boundary Fall Fair 50/50 draw did not disappoint this year.

One lucky winner, Gail Bryan, took home a whopping $55,880, meaning the fair earned the same amount.

All the funds raised go right back towards the non-profit society that puts on the beloved community fair every year.

Specifically, funds this year are going to be put towards the purchase of a new tractor to maintain the fair grounds for many years to come.

Organizers send out a heartfelt thanks to all who purchased a ticket and participated in the fair this year.