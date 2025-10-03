Penticton News

Closing ceremonies planned for epic wilderness race in Penticton

Photo: Contributed Opening ceremonies in Penticton earlier this fall.

The Subaru Adventure Racing World Championships is coming to a close in Penticton tonight, and everyone is invited to celebrate.

For the past 10 days, teams of four who launched from Penticton have been traversing nature during an epic race that spanned more than 700 kilometres. They trekked, biked and paddled through all conditions.

Now, it's time to welcome everyone to the closing ceremonies.

"Head down to cheer on the teams as they all come together for one last hurrah, representing 25 countries around the world. The closing ceremony takes place from 5-7 p.m. at Okanagan Lake Park," reads a social media post from the City of Penticton.

After that, party mode will be activated at the Barking Parrot at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, from 7 p.m. to late.