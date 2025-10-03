Closing ceremonies planned for epic wilderness race in Penticton
Epic race comes to close
The Subaru Adventure Racing World Championships is coming to a close in Penticton tonight, and everyone is invited to celebrate.
For the past 10 days, teams of four who launched from Penticton have been traversing nature during an epic race that spanned more than 700 kilometres. They trekked, biked and paddled through all conditions.
Now, it's time to welcome everyone to the closing ceremonies.
"Head down to cheer on the teams as they all come together for one last hurrah, representing 25 countries around the world. The closing ceremony takes place from 5-7 p.m. at Okanagan Lake Park," reads a social media post from the City of Penticton.
After that, party mode will be activated at the Barking Parrot at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, from 7 p.m. to late.
More Penticton News
- Utility rate increase passedNelson - 2:50 pm
- Throwing cash at mortgagesBusiness - 2:30 pm
- Court delay on senior attackEdgewood - 2:21 pm
- 'Didn't happen overnight'Kelowna - 2:19 pm
- High school kids sent homeClearwater - 2:16 pm
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$450,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Magpie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel