SOWINS launching youth campaigns aimed at stopping cycle of violence

Stopping violence early

Photo: SOWINS SOWINS launching youth campaigns.

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is working on breaking the cycle of violence early.

SOWINS has recently seen a rise in demand for support services, and is working on education programs for youth.

“We have expanded our Violence is Preventable Program in our community to create education and awareness to youth from Kindergarten to Grade 12. This program increases awareness and knowledge of the effects that violence has on children and youth while challenging and changing attitudes about the silent and misperception about violence against women,” said Liz Gomes, executive director of SOWINS, in a press release.

Violence Is Preventable is described as a free, confidential, school-based violence prevention program for students in grades K-12.

"VIP presentations are delivered by PEACE (Prevention, Education, Advocacy, Counselling and Empowerment) Program counsellors from SOWINS. Presentations increase awareness of the effects that domestic violence has on students while connecting those experiencing violence to PEACE Program counselling," explained SOWINS.

"This program facilitates partnerships between schools and communities to respond to the emotional, social, academic, and psychological needs of children exposed to domestic violence. It supports educators, counsellors and administrators increasing effective, sustainable support services for children and youth in schools."

SOWINS responds to more than thousands of crisis calls yearly and provides shelters for hundreds of women, youth, and children experiencing domestic violence.

“Much of the work we do including our counselling programs are to support children and youth and our community. If we can help educate them and give them the support and resources needed, hopefully, we can help prevent future violence against women,” said Gomes.

The non-profit organization relies on donations to keep running. One fun way to help is to attend the annual Inspiring Hope Gala on Nov. 1 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

"Now in its second year, Inspiring Hope is more than a gala, it is a rallying call to the community. Last year’s event raised over $150,000, and with demand for services continuing to grow, SOWINS is aiming to surpass that milestone in 2025," explained SOWINS.

There will be a cocktail reception, live entertainment, interactive dining, a DJ, and both silent and live auctions with 100 per cent of proceeds going to SOWINS' work.

Early bird tickets are still available, but are selling fast. To learn more, get tickets or donate, click here.