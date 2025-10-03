Penticton News

Unhoused population in Penticton grows since last survey

Photo: Chelsea Powrie An unhoused living situation in Penticton in 2019.

The City of Penticton has seen a growth in people experiencing homelessness in recent years.

According to a recent "point-in-time" homeless count conducted in April 2025, there were 194 unhoused individuals compared to 166 when the last count was done in 2023.

Seventy-eight of those people were unsheltered and 116 sheltered, the latter meaning those who may be staying in shelters overnight, transition houses, detox facilities and the like.

Of all those surveyed, 80 per cent had been homeless for a year or more.

The majority were men.

The survey also looked into what health challenges the homeless population is facing. The report notes not all homeless individuals use substances, or just one substance.

"Those who use substances do not all use one type. This is important when considering what health services might be needed in a given community," reads the report.

"Respondents in Penticton reported using (n=138): nicotine (83 per cent), stimulants (62 per cent), cannabis (49 per cent), alcohol (47 per cent) and opiates (44 per cent)."

The stated goal of such reports is to gather data that will best help local and provincial government bodies with tackling issues related to unhoused people.

"We know more needs to be done to help the most vulnerable members of our communities, and that's why we're building safe, secure homes and providing needed supports to help people overcome the cycle of homelessness," said Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, in a press release.

"We are seeing some positive results through our Belonging in B.C. plan, as our homeless and encampment response and temporary housing solutions are providing rapid, coordinated, multidisciplinary responses when encampments arise."

According BC Housing, a point-in-time count “represents the minimum number of people who are experiencing homelessness on a given day in the community.

“While an accepted methodological tool, point-in-time counts are likely to be an undercount and represent only those individuals identified and included during a 24-hour period.”