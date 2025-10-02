282444
Several Pentictonites displaced after early morning fire at residences

Chelsea Powrie - Oct 2, 2025 / 2:38 pm | Story: 575777

At least five people have been displaced from their homes after an overnight fire at a Penticton residence.

"At approximately 1:51 a.m. today, the Penticton Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1600 block of Atkinson Street," reads an email from the Penticton communications department.

"Eight firefighters initially responded with two engines from both stations. A second alarm callback was initiated, bringing an additional 15 career and paid-on-call firefighters to support the response."

No injuries were reported, but "more than five" residents are receiving help from Emergency Support Services.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.

