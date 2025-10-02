Penticton News

Okanagan Granfondo, an iconic Penticton event, will not return

Granfondo pulls the plug

Photo: OG Events Okanagan Granfondo cancelled forever.

The iconic Okanagan Granfondo event will not be returning to Penticton, or anywhere.

For 14 years, the bike race has taken place in the South Okanagan, and now they are hanging up their helmets.

"Since that very first ride in 2011, more than 25,000 cyclists have joined us on the start line in Penticton, creating unforgettable moments on the roads of the South Okanagan. What started as a bold idea grew into a signature event that brought riders from across Canada and beyond to experience the challenge, camaraderie, and joy of cycling together," reads a published statement from the Granfondo organizers.

The event most recently took place in July 2025. The public statement is vague on details as to exactly the reason for the cancellation, but teases the possibility of future events from OG Events.

"This decision wasn't easy, but it feels like the right moment to shift gears. OG Events will be exploring new ways to bring cyclists together, including possible gravel ride and race opportunities right here in the Okanagan. As the cycling world evolves, we're excited to evolve with it."

There was a tragic death at the most recent Granfondo event, which is not referenced in the latest public statement announcing the cancellation and for which organizers shared prayers, support and links to trauma services at the time.

This is the second keystone Penticton summer event to disappear in recent years. In 2024, Ironman Canada announced it would not be returning.

In a press release issued Thursday, the city responded to the loss of Granfondo.

"Okanagan Granfondo will be remembered fondly in Penticton. Thousands of you gave your time as volunteers, trained hard to participate, or cheered from the sidelines – whether it was for friends, family or complete strangers," reads a statement from Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

"But times change. Gears shift. And just as events pivot, so must we. Penticton continues to attract high-profile events, including the Subaru Adventure Racing World Championships currently underway, with teams from more than 25 countries. This year’s Penticton Dragonboat Festival drew thousands of athletes from across Western Canada, and the Peach City Classic Triathlon saw record attendance."

Travel Penticton executive director Kevin Pearce added: "Travel Penticton remains deeply committed to supporting new opportunities that will continue to shine a light on our vibrant city. The spotlight that the Granfondo brought to our community has not only elevated our profile on the world stage, it has also inspired new dreams and opened doors to future events and experiences that will continue to enrich Penticton’s story."

The statement from Granfondo concludes: "While the Granfondo has crossed its finish line, our mantra remains: Ride Hard. Smile Often. We hope you'll stay connected as we chart new paths in the years ahead."