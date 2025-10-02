Penticton News

Autumn and history on display at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Fall beauty and local history

Photo: Scott Austin History in view at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens.

"Friends of the Gardens" is a monthly partnership between Castanet and the Summerland Ornamental Gardens showcasing everything the historic site has to offer.

Experience the beautiful fall season as well as a taste of history in the Summerland Ornamental Gardens.

The gardens and the neighbouring Kettle Valley Railway have an intertwined 100-plus year trail, with the garden started in 1916 just as the KVR was completed with its spectacular 73-metre high trestle.

Just east of the trestle are the gardens, meaning visitors get a great view of the historic train when it passes over the bridge.

"You can watch the train back over the trestle from the gardens about 30-40 minutes after it departs the Prairie Valley Station. Hearing the train’s whistle echoing through the Trout Creek Canyon is something you won’t forget!" explains Scott Austin, gardens director.

Trains run for the regular season on Oct. 11, 12 and 13, then return for the holiday season.

The trestle also provided a convenient path for employees at the Summerland Research and Development Centre, known for decades as “The Farm.”

"They could access the property by walking or cycling across the trestle to and from work; something you cannot do now!" Austin explains.

"One of the mandates of the centre historically was to research and develop cultivars of ornamental plants that would thrive in similar climates to the Okanagan. Among these plants was a variety of lavender known as ‘Summerland Supreme.’ It was planted on the bank facing the railroad trestle, visible to train passengers, spelling out ‘Dominion Experimental Farm.’ The siding to the south of the trestle, located alongside the Farm property was called Winslow, named after R.M. Winslow, an agriculturist at the centre."

Austin loves autumn at the gardens, as colours change on the deciduous trees. Plus, there are still plenty of blooms lingering on perennials and annuals, which he says are perfect in the "incredible light of an Okanagan autumn afternoon."

Hours are 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. until the time change and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. after. For more information, including how to become a volunteer or donor to this local non-profit gem, click here.