Tickets released for Mini Mural Live Auction Gala at Penticton's Cannery Brewing

Photo: 2025 Mini Mural Auction Joie Paré's painting

Ten stunning murals will be up for auction later this month, as part of the annual Mini Mural Live Auction Gala at Penticton's Cannery Brewing.

Cannery Brewing has teamed up with the Penticton Art Gallery for the fifth year, running a key fundraising event that supports local artists and the gallery’s education and outreach programs.

The auction was originally launched during the pandemic as a way to support and uplift local artists.

"This is your opportunity to own one of the amazing murals that have been on display at Cannery Brewing since March," Cannery shared in their announcement.

This year, tickets are free to the event, which takes place on Friday, Oct. 24, at Cannery Brewing. The event kicks off a 6 p.m., with a welcome reception and a chance to meet the artists and enjoy live music with Dorian Goodwin.

The live auction will then run from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. An after-party with live Latin music from Amaranto will commence at 8 p.m.

The Mini Mural Auction features ten paintings created by the following artists:

Caroline Anders (Wells, BC)

Benji Andringa (Kelowna, BC)

Barbara Fresz (Lumby, BC)

Jan Little (Rock Creek, BC)

Joie Paré (Westbridge, BC)

Libby Parsons (Penticton, BC)

Kirsten Robertson (Naramata, BC)

Paityn Savoie (Calgary, AB)

Otto Schade (London, UK)

Raymond Thomas Syrja (Summerland, BC)

The proceeds from the sale of each piece are split equally between the artists and the Penticton Art Gallery's community arts programming.

Pre-bidding has already begun and can be done online here.

Online bids are accepted until midnight on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 9 p.m. Bidding will continue at the event on Oct. 24 during the live auction.

Those who can't attend the live auction can still participate by placing an absentee bid online. The Gallery will bid on your behalf, and if there are no additional bids at the live event, the highest current active bid will secure the mural.

While there is no charge to attend the event, Cannery is asking that people reserve complimentary tickets so they can plan accordingly online here.