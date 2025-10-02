Updates at Penticton's McLaren Arena include new programming schedules, payment system
Updates at McLaren arena
One Penticton arena is seeing some upgrades, with the the launch of enhanced programming, a new seasonal schedule and the introduction of tap and card payment options – a first for the facility.
The city announced the updates for McLaren Arena on Wednesday, which was done through "collaboration across several city departments."
This upgraded payment system will allow patrons to pay quickly and securely using debit or credit cards, aligning McLaren Arena with modern service standards.
The 2025-26 season will include regular shinny hockey sessions throughout the season and an updated public skating schedule.
There will be access to an online drop-in registration available eight days in advance for adult hockey, 55+ hockey, teen and adult Shinny and children’s Shinny.
"Whether you're lacing up for shinny or dropping in for a public skate, look forward to a season of connection, activity, and convenience," the city said.
For more programming information and schedules, head to penticton.ca/mclaren-arena
