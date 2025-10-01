City of Penticton encouraging residents to prepare for earthquakes with upcoming drill
Join in emergency drill
The City of Penticton is hoping residents will join them by participating in the Great B.C. ShakeOut Earthquake Drills later this month.
BC sees more than 3,000 earthquakes occurring every year. Small earthquakes are often felt in the city and throughout the Okanagan.
"In our area, we have the Okanagan Valley Fault, which runs north-south through the centre of the valley into Skaha Lake. While most earthquakes in our area are too small to be felt, a major earthquake could potentially cause significant damage," the city said in a news release.
On Thursday, Oct. 16, the drill will take place at 10:16 a.m., in which the public is encouraged to practice the following ‘Drop, Cover and Hold On’ steps:
- Drop to the ground (before the earthquake drops you).
- Take cover by getting under a sturdy desk or table and protect your head and neck.
- Hold on until the shaking stops.
- Stay there for 60 seconds, giving unstable objects time to settle.
"This is also an opportunity to create or review emergency plans, build/restock your emergency kit and talk to family members or coworkers about what to do in the event of an earthquake," the city added.
"Last year, more than 800,000 people across B.C. participated in this drill, and nearly 60 million took part in the Great ShakeOut worldwide."
Register for the drill at shakeoutbc.ca/join-the-drill/register-now.
For more information about the drill and earthquake preparedness, visit ShakeOutBC.ca.
