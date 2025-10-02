Penticton News

Kaleden family opening up their handcrafted Halloween trail with new surprises

Halloween trail opening

Photo: Casey Richardson File photo of the Halloween Trail

For the fifth year running, a Kaleden family farm is opening up their custom-made Halloween trail to the community.

Out by the Twin Lakes turnoff, Sagebrush Ranch set up its festive trail every Hallows Eve with spooky interactive decorations winding through the trees, all with different themes and character appearances.

Emily Wager, along with her mother Lois, spend months preparing for the spooky holiday.

The pair said this year they have many new displays, a bigger trail, interactive areas, and a chance for attendees to visit the farm animals.

Everything is kept family-friendly, aside from the Torture Trailer and some scarier paths, which are made for older audiences.

The trail is open starting on Oct. 2 for the entire month, running Thursday to Sunday. Time slots are reserved with tickets and cost $14 per person plus tax, with free admission for children under two-years-old.

There are additional activities to check out, such as the s'mores kits, animal feedings, and photo spots.

Attendees are asked to book ahead of time on the eventbrite website here or they can call 778-388-9205 to inquire about other times and private bookings.