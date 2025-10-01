Penticton News

Penticton RCMP issue warning on scam involving individuals posing as maintenance workers

RCMP warn seniors of scam

Photo: Castanet FILE - Lights on top of an RCMP vehicle

A scam is circulating the Penticton community, involving individuals posing as maintenance workers and service providers to get access into homes and swipe valuables.

The Penticton RCMP issued a news released on Wednesday warning the public, particularly elderly residents, about the reported scam.

According to police, suspects have been approaching apartment complexes and retirement homes, claiming they need to enter suites to check sprinklers, smoke alarms, or other building safety systems.

To distract the resident once they get inside, the suspect asks them to retrieve something from another room, allowing them to be left unattended. Then the suspects go through drawers and steal money or valuables.

“This type of scam specifically targets some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” Cst. Kelly Brett said in the release. “We want to remind the public to be cautious and verify who they are allowing into their homes or hiring for services.”

RCMP said they also have reports of suspects posing as contractors or service providers offering to complete driveway paving, sealing, or similar services.

The seniors are often asked to pay upfront, only to be left with unfinished or poor-quality work, or no work at all.

The RMCP are providing these safety tips:

Do not allow anyone into your home without proper identification.

Confirm with your building manager or landlord before permitting maintenance work.

Do not leave strangers unattended in your suite.

Be cautious of unsolicited offers for driveway or home services.

Report any suspicious activity to the RCMP immediately.

Anyone with information about these incidents, or who may have been a victim, is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

