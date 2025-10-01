Penticton News
Hairball coming to play the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre in March
Photo: Contributed
Hairball is coming to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on March 28, 2026,
The Penticton Trade and Convention Centre will be hosting the ultimate 80s rock and roll experience with a show from Hairball next year.
The arena rock tribute band will be preforming on March 28, 2026, celebrating 25 years.
Fans can expect recreations of Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, and more, complete with "larger-than-life pyrotechnics, lights, and pure rock energy," the venue shared.
Hairball fans can secure tickets for Penticton’s show online at ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC starting Friday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PT
Door will open at 7 p.m., with the show staring at 8 p.m. This is a 19+ event, no minors permitted.
