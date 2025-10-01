Okanagan Falls Elementary hosting BBQ fundraiser to help upgrade school technology
Eat BBQ, help school kids
Come out for some BBQ this Saturday to support the Okanagan Falls Elementary School.
The Parent Advisory Council (PAC) is inviting the whole community to join the BBQ fundraiser outside Belich’s AG Foods in Okanagan Falls.
"Nothing brings people together like good food and community spirit, and this event is one of the many ways we continue to support our students and school," PAC shared in a news release.
Parents are hoping to help gather some donations for their $20,000 fundraising goal to upgrade the school’s iPads and technology equipment.
"These tools are essential for keeping our classrooms current and helping our students thrive in today’s fast-moving world. Thanks to the steady support of our community, we’re already chipping away at that goal."
The funds raised also go towards extracurricular opportunities like parkour programs, Fun Days, and sports equipment.
"Every burger, hot dog, cookie and drink purchased at events like this truly makes a difference. It’s our community spirit that fuels these efforts and ensures our kids have the resources, opportunities, and experiences they deserve," PAC said.
"So come on out, grab some lunch, and support Okanagan Falls Elementary! Together, we’re making big things happen for our little school."
The BBQ runs Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
