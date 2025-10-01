Penticton News

Life time member petitions court for 'unfair' rule changes made at Twin Lakes Golf Course

A passionate golfer is taking his issues to the court system, filing a petition against the Twin Lakes Golf Course (TGLC) last week after claiming new rules have negatively affected his lifetime membership.

Barry Arthur Sjolin filed the suit in the B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton on Thursday.

The lifetime member, who holds certificate #118 Class Life Single Share, entered into a Trust Agreement with the course back in 1984.

He claimed that in February, the managing partner of TLGC drafted and circulated new rules effective April 1, 2025, which were "oppressive, unfairly prejudicial, and unfairly disregard the rights and reasonable expectations of the Lifetime Members."

One of the main issues he alleged was that members became limited to tee-time bookings only 24 hours in advance, while pass holders and green fee players could reserve up to seven days ahead.

He claimed that green fee players were getting "superior rights to displace Lifetime Members' reservations, treating them worse than casual players without equity or trust-based status."

Sjolin alleged that lifetime members communicated to the TLGC GM that the proposed rules violated the Trust Agreement.

He claimed that communication continued over the next few months between members and management to no avail.

"For many of the Lifetime Members, these restrictions have impacted their mental health and the enjoyable use of their Lifetime Memberships," Sjolin alleged.

Sjolin is seeking multiple orders from the court to restrain the TLGC from enforcing new rules and for punitive damages of $50,000.

TLGC has not yet filed a formal response to the lawsuit. When reached by Castanet for a request for comment on the allegations, GM Megan Tribbeck said the original lifetime members have always been a part of Twin Lakes Golf’s history.

"In the early 1980s, when interest rates were well over 20 per cent and banks were risk-averse, those members supported Ken Shillitto’s vision of converting what was then a nine-hole course into the 18-hole championship course that we play on today," her emailed statement reads.

"Since the current ownership took over in 2008, we have continued to honour the 'free' golf privileges granted under this agreement."

She added that they are not able to comment on the petition at this time.

"Once we have had the opportunity to review it, we will respond through the proper channels."

Sjolin's allegations have not been proven in court.