Penticton News

City of Penticton reminds travellers to avoid using Industrial Avenue during construction

Avoid Industrial Avenue

Photo: Contributed Road work on Industrial Ave.

Travellers by vehicle or bicycle will need to avoid Penticton's Industrial Avenue due to ongoing construction, for at least two more weeks.

The city shared a reminder that FortisBC is upgrading the transmission lines throughout this section of road.

To avoid running into a road closure or delays during this time, people are encouraged to use Warren Avenue as an alternate route.

The work being done is to help increase capacity to substations.

Construction is expected to last until Oct. 10, weather dependent.

Work will largely be taking place from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, watch for signage and traffic control personnel.