Last chance for the Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society's e-bike raffle
Last chance for bike raffle
There's just a few days left to grab a ticket and be entered to win two e-bikes valued at $9,000.
The annual Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society fundraiser teams up the firefighters with a local bike shop.
The Bike Barn has supplied two Trek bikes as the grand prize, the Allant 7+ Gen 2. bike comes in one colour - lithium grey.
The winner will get the choice of what size of bike and the regular frame or the step through frame design, once the final results are announced.
Tickets are $20 each and there are only 1,000 tickets total, with just around 100 remaining.
"All the money raised stays within the community, being redistributes to local charities, groups and local initiatives," the society shared.
Stop in at The Bike Barn or either Penticton Fire Hall to purchase your ticket in person or head here for online sales.
The draw will be on Oct 5, 2025 and the winner will be notified.
