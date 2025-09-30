Penticton News

Penticton group hosting community event in response to controversial political town hall

Hosting against OneBC

Photo: Contributed Okanagan MLA Tara Armstrong is one member of the OneBC party.

Three Penticton locals are hosting a grassroots gathering on Thursday, hoping to shine a light on "creativity, justice, and collective action."

Keisha Mclean, Shae Elise Fischer and Jasper Johnson are hosting The Lantern: A Celebration of Art, Resistance and Community "in response to recent concerns around the OneBC Town Hall and divisive messaging in Penticton."

OneBC is a right-wing group officially given political party status through Elections BC this past June. It was founded by two MLAs, Dallas Brodie and Tara Armstrong, who had reportedly clashed internally with the BC Conservative Party, resulting in Conservative leader John Rustad kicking Brodie out of caucus over contentious comments about residential school survivors.

Armstrong, Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA, left in solidarity and has also had her share of controversy over her views on gender affirmation.

OneBC originally attempted to book the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for a town hall this month, but the PTCC declined.

They stated via email: "Given the nature of your organization's publicly stated positions and priorities, we have determined that proceeding with this booking would not be in alignment with the principles that guide our operations."

Then a local art space, Art Up Penticton, agreed to host the town hall.

That seems to have changed following a social media post Sunday, where OneBC said they have found "a third venue," and that the Oct. 2 evening event will proceed as planned.

The grassroots event is being held at the same time as the OneBC town hall, as a no-cost gathering.

The evening will feature live entertainment, including music and poetry, alongside speakers, creating space for learning, connection, and shared resistance.

"Its name reflects the lantern as a collective light of justice and possibility—a reminder that sustaining change requires tending the flame together, learning from those who came before, and focusing on solidarity, care, and persistence," organizers said.

They added that the celebration was created in direct response to the recent surge of "white nationalist propaganda" and sustaining activism matters.

“The Lantern is a chance to gather, share our stories, and show that creativity, care, and connection are forms of resistance,” organizers said. “There are many ways to participate in social change—through listening, learning, creating, organizing, or simply showing up for one another. Every action matters.”

Organizers are encouraging community members to register at linktr.ee/TheLanternPenticton, with the location provided upon RSVP. Food and drink will be available for purchase.