Penticton Indian Band Chief honours survivors' resilience on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Survivors inspire all of us

They took away the children, but they didn't take away the Indigenous communities' spirit.

That's the message that came from Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel on Tuesday, as he commended the survivors of Canadian Residential Schools on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

"Your resilience, your warrior spirit, have inspired many of us. I can't imagine what you endured through residential school," he told the crowd at the end of the Walk for the Children.

"I had family members who were taken, and I've seen the changes that occurred when they returned. I have many friends who are no longer with us because of what the residential school did to them and to their spirit."

Hundreds of people gathered at the Safeway parking lot, to join the two kilometre walk to the residential school monument outside the Penticton Hatchery on En'owkin Trail.

The location was chosen since it is where the train and the cattle trucks came to gather the children to take them away from their families.

The walk has grown significantly each year since starting in 2021.

The day is not only a chance to acknowledge and learn about the history of colonization and residential schools, but it is also about the journey towards reconciliation.

"Reconciliation means we need to build a better future together and recognize the harms so that it never ever happens again," Chief Gabriel said.

"I just love to see the children that are with us today, because that is the reason we do what we do today. It's for them."

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield said reconciliation must not be confined to a single day and is a continuous journey.

He spoke on how those who would deny the truth of the schools and the children's deaths do not take away the horrors that they caused.

Indigenous communities continue to deal with intergenerational trauma that came from the residential school system, and call for better action from all levels of government.

Angered by denial

One elder who attended a residential school spoke to the crowd about how shameful it is to see politicians denying their existence.

The BC Conservatives lost three caucus members in March, starting with MLA Dallas Brodie being removed from caucus because of her decision to “publicly mock and belittle testimony from former residential school students, including by mimicking individuals recounting stories of abuses.”

Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream representative Tara Armstrong and Peace River North MLA Jordan Kealy announced they would be leaving their party following Brodie.

Syilx Okanagan Chiefs have been fighting against Brodie, stating she has “blatant racism towards survivors of Indian residential schools.”

"Those of us who are alive, like Hazel in front of me, and the other elders here, we know the horrors are from our residential schools. There's no figment of our imagination about what happened," the elder said.

"For all generations, non native or native, I hope that we'll all get along one day and all work together."

Other members of the Indigenous community came out to share stories of their family that survived, and show the family line they've been able to build from it.

More work to be done

Jennifer Lewis, a Syilx woman and wellness manager for the Okanagan National Alliance, said today she is thinking of her grandmother. The residential school survivor passed away nine years ago.

"I think about my grandma coming here with my aunts and my uncles and with my great grandma having to leave them here. And it took them years and years to actually start talking about what that felt like," she shared.

"I think about what they went through to live, and all my grandparents went [to residential school], and I think if one of them didn't make it, things would be a lot different."

She said she reflects on how many generations of her community and other Indigenous communities are not here because of the deaths at those schools.

The day makes her upset about the trauma, the pain that has existed and been passed down. The systemic racism that is still there.

But she said it also makes her proud to see that their community has powerful people who continue to rebuild their culture.

"There's so much more that needs to be done. Showing up for today is so important, but how are we voting? How are we supporting?"

Lewis said she wants to see as many resources that were put into taking the language and culture from Indigenous people to go into putting it back.

"And how we want to do it, not how the government wants us to do it," she added. "The reasoning, I think, why they don't do it that way is because they still want to keep us disconnected from each other and our land, because the land is what gives Canadians their economy."

The Indigenous community members thanked those who attended the event and continue to stand by their side.