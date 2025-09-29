Penticton News

Controversial political town hall moves venues in Penticton

OneBC moves town hall

Photo: Contributed Okanagan MLA Tara Armstrong is one member of the OneBC party.

The controversial OneBC political town hall in Penticton has apparently been relocated.

OneBC is a right-wing group officially given political party status through Elections BC this past June. It was founded by two MLAs, Dallas Brodie and Tara Armstrong, who had reportedly clashed internally with the BC Conservative Party resulting in Conservative leader John Rustad kicking Brodie out of caucus over contentious comments about residential school survivors.

Armstrong, Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA, left in solidarity and has also had her share of controversy over her views on gender affirmation.

When OneBC attempted to book the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for a town hall this month, the PTCC declined, stating via email: "Given the nature of your organization's publicly stated positions and priorities, we have determined that proceeding with this booking would not be in alignment with the principles that guide our operations."

A local art space, Art Up Penticton, then agreed to host the town hall.

But that seems to have changed. In a social media post Sunday, OneBC stated they have found "a third venue," and that the Oct. 2 evening event will proceed as planned.

UPDATE: Penticton Town Hall



Over the past week, leftist activists have tried to shut down our Penticton town hall with a malicious harassment campaign. They even showed up at our previous venue to yell at customers.



OneBC strongly denounces this despicable behaviour.

We filed… — OneBC (@One_BCHQ) September 28, 2025

Art Up then shared the post to their own social media, ostensibly confirming the change of venue, without explanation.

It is unclear where the new venue is.

The OneBC website, linked in the X post, has no venue details listed as of publication of this article. An automatic email received upon registration for the event says the location is now "to be announced."

Castanet has reached out to both Art Up and OneBC for clarification and comment.