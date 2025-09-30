Penticton News

City of Penticton inviting businesses to pitch holiday light displays for public park

Photo: City of Penticton Businesses invited to pitch light displays.

Penticton businesses are invited to get creative and pitch holiday light displays.

"The Community Holiday Light Display Project, a festive initiative that builds on Penticton’s holiday light tradition [is] expanding into Rotary Park with up to five winter-themed light installations," reads a press release issued Monday from the city.

“We’re looking for creative and enthusiastic partners to design and install a spectacular winter or holiday-themed light display in Rotary Park. This is a unique opportunity to showcase your business while contributing to the magic of the season,” said Jeff Plant, manager of Recreation, Arts & Culture.

For more information including an application form click here. Submissions will be received until Oct. 10, 2025.