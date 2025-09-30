Penticton News
City of Penticton inviting businesses to pitch holiday light displays for public park
Design city holiday lights
Penticton businesses are invited to get creative and pitch holiday light displays.
"The Community Holiday Light Display Project, a festive initiative that builds on Penticton’s holiday light tradition [is] expanding into Rotary Park with up to five winter-themed light installations," reads a press release issued Monday from the city.
“We’re looking for creative and enthusiastic partners to design and install a spectacular winter or holiday-themed light display in Rotary Park. This is a unique opportunity to showcase your business while contributing to the magic of the season,” said Jeff Plant, manager of Recreation, Arts & Culture.
For more information including an application form click here. Submissions will be received until Oct. 10, 2025.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
