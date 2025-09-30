New program coordinator at Meadowlark Nature Festival in South Okanagan
New leader at Meadowlark
The South Okanagan's beloved Meadowlark Nature Festival has a new person at the helm.
Dan Riendeau is the new program coordinator for the yearly spring festival celebrating conservation and the great outdoors through workshops, tours and educational events.
Riendeau has previously been a host and producer with CBC and Corus Radio before founding CharmPod, a podcast production company supporting creators and corporate clients, and has recently managed volunteer coordination and fundraising campaigns in Penticton.
“The Meadowlark Nature Festival has long been an essential part of connecting people to the landscapes and stories of this region,” said Riendeau, in a press release.
“I am honored to step into this role and look forward to building on the festival’s remarkable legacy while creating new opportunities for people to experience and celebrate our natural world.”
The festival will take place May long weekend in 2026. More details about the schedule and tickets will be available closer to that time.
