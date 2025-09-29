Penticton News

Summerland councillors, mayor bring up gravel mine concerns with province

Pushback on gravel mine

Photo: District of Summerland Delegates from Summerland and provincial dignitaries.

District of Summerland councillors and the mayor pushed provincial representatives over what they perceive as overreach regarding a planned new gravel mine.

This past week, several councillors and Mayor Doug Holmes were in Victoria for the annual Union of BC Municipalities conference, which sees delegates from municipalities all over the province come together to meet with provincial powers.

One of the issues Summerland's representatives had top of mind was the Garnet Valley gravel mine, which has been a point of contention in the area.

"Summerland council put forward the UBCM resolution in response to the government’s approval last year of a gravel pit in an environmentally sensitive area of Garnet Valley within Summerland’s municipal boundaries despite widespread opposition," reads a press release from the district.

"Concerns include threats to the habitat of rare wildlife species, risk of landslides, riparian impacts, cultural importance to First Nations, importance of Garnet Valley as a recreational and tourist destination, safety for hikers and cyclists, and impact to municipal infrastructure."

At the convention, multiple councillors and Mayor Holmes met with Mining Minister Jagrup Brar and Water Land and Resource Stewardship Minister Randene Neill. The Summerland team reportedly reiterated "community concerns" and questioned "how the government intends to deal with the expected environmental impacts."

"Government staff were asked to review the matter and report back, which is typical for issues raised through UBCM resolutions and minister’s meetings. The process can take several months however, in this instance, Council is hoping action will be taken sooner," continues the press release.

Mayor Holmes added his opinion:

“When the provincial government overrides local zoning and approves gravel pits in areas not designated for such purposes, it shouldn’t be a surprise there will be conflicts."