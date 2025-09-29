Penticton News

Summerland winery celebrates 15 years of innovation with a splash

Photo: Monique Tamminga Co-owner Steve Lornie serving wines with staff at the party

Around 250 guests, club members, family and friends gathered at Haywire Winery in Summerland on Sunday to celebrate 15 years of innovation and being a leader in cool climate wines.

Guests were treated to music and of course wine on the crush pad and tasting lounge along with tasty barbecue from Summerland Smokeshack.

But the party wasn’t just a celebration—it was a reflection of the bold ideas and deep-rooted values that have made Haywire a leader in low-intervention winemaking.

Christine Coletta, who co-founded Haywire with her husband Steve Lornie, is known for pioneering the use of concrete fermentation tanks—distinctive, egg-shaped vessels that now define the winery’s cellar and winemaking approach.

“From day one we wanted to do things differently,” said Coletta. “If we can be first or try something, that gets us really excited.”

That desire to push boundaries has always gone hand in hand with sustainability.

In 2011, Haywire made the decision to grow grapes organically. At Switchback, the little vineyard where it all began, chickens and ducks roam freely, providing fresh eggs and natural insect control, said Coletta.

They used to let sheep be the lawn mowers. “But then we had too many sheep. They were so happy, they kept reproducing,” laughs Coletta.

Perhaps the hardest workers are the three Great Pyrenees—Yukon, Bizou, and Bellamey—who take their job of patrolling the vineyards very seriously, keeping deer, coyotes, and bears at bay to protect the vines.

That commitment to the environment has earned Haywire global recognition. The winery became the first in Canada to join and achieve Silver Status in the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA).

Meanwhile, Chief Winemaker Matt Dumayne has been a steady force behind the wines since the beginning, helping shape a portfolio that has earned critical acclaim at home and abroad.

On a recent trip to the UK, Christine and Matt took their wines to critics—and came home with high praise from famed critic Oz Clarke, who is known for setting a very high bar.

For Coletta, a highlight of her career was seeing Haywire wines poured at a wine bar in Soho, London.

“I’ve worked in the wine industry for 35 years, so I know how tough the London market is. They have access to all the greatest wines from around the world. We were very honoured to have our wines there.”

Originally launched in 2011 as Okanagan Crush Pad, the winery launched under the Haywire name in 2023, stepping out with a new modern tasting lounge, patio on the crush pad and new event spaces, with renewed focus on its own estate-grown labels—Haywire, Narrative, and Garnet Valley Ranch.

At Haywire, standing still has never been an option.

In 2024, they opened their 320-acre Garnet Valley Ranch property to the public—a fully organic vineyard and working farm producing grapes, haskaps and fruit trees. It is also home to a lavender and honey farm. It’s another example of Haywire’s commitment to biodiversity and long-term resilience.

While 2024 was an extremely challenging year for everyone in the region, Haywire decided not to buy U.S. grapes and stick with their own even if it meant a smaller vintage. But the future is bright.

“Everyone has rebounded and is full of optimism for what’s ahead,” said Coletta, noting that 2025 is already shaping up to be an excellent vintage.

The winery also remains deeply connected to the community, hosting events throughout the year and serving as a favourite stop during Summerland’s Light Up the Vines festival.

As for what’s next?

“If you’d told me 15 years ago we’d be doing this today, I wouldn’t believe you,” she said. “But we got the wine bug like so many in the Okanagan, and you just can’t beat it.”

“Seeing our vineyards come into fruition has been an awarding dream,” added Coletta. “And the other remarkable thing is—Steve and I still talk.”

With 17 grandchildren, Christine and Steve are committed to leaving behind more than just great wine.

They’re building a sustainable legacy.

As Haywire looks toward the next 15 years, one thing is clear: their glass is half full and their story is still unfolding—one vintage at a time.