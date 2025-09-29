Penticton News

Brace for the chill with soup-er options at Penticton eateries

Soup-er time to get cozy

Photo: BRODO Instagram Soups and sandwiches to warm the soul at BRODO.

It’s officially the B(e)rrrrr months, bringing with them cool weather, warm drinks, but best of all - hearty, fall-inspired soups!

Penticton has you covered: warm up with a fall-inspired soup at one of these locally favourite eateries.

Located in the heart of Penticton is BRODO (Italian for “broth” so you know they know their soups!) Kitchen, serving up seasonal soups, salads and sandwiches made with locally sourced ingredients.

From Pulled Chicken and Dumpling to classics like French Onion and Tomato Parmesan, BRODO’s soup is sure to warm you up as the chilly weather makes its way into the valley.

Unsure of what to try? BRODO offers a soup flight! Choose three soups from their daily menu to sample, paired with a salad and sandwich. When you find that one that’ll beat the chilly fall days, take home one litre!

Feeling inspired to craft up your own fall soup? BRODO also serves up one-litre cups of their base broth.

Not only will you enjoy a warm taste of fall with one of BRODO’s soups, you’ll also enjoy the bounty of the Okanagan, since BRODO sources ingredients locally - including from an orchard in West Kelowna.

For more information and to view the menu, visit BRODO online at tastebrodo.com or better yet, visit them in person at 483 Main St.

Turn up the heat and warm up with a hearty bowl of soup off Neighbourhood Brewing’s Mexican menu!

Described as “rich and warm with a kick of spice,” the Tortilla Soup features chicken, avocado, mozza cheese, tortilla chips, cilantro and lime crema.

It’s described by its creators as “a delicious bowl of fun,” and sure to be your next cold-weather meal!

Want to go heartier? Neighbourhood Brewing also features a Rustic Bacon Corn Chowder, which the brewery even says will “keep you warm for the colder season!”

The chowder is a mix of bacon, corn, carrots, potatoes and celery, with tortilla chips served on the side.

Or try the Ch-Ch-Chili, “bringing the warmth all year long,” featuring ground beef flavoured with Mexican spices and all the classics that go into chili.

Pair it with a beer and you’ve got the perfect fall meal!

Neighbourhood Brewing is located at 187 Westminster Ave W and online at neighbourhoodbrewing.com

Taste more of Penticton at other local spots. Find out more online here.