Search and rescue helicopters deployed for injured person in Manning Park
Helicopters used in search
Search and rescue crews called on ground and helicopter resources to search for an injured person at Manning Park on Saturday.
Saturday afternoon, Penticton Search and Rescue and Princeton Ground Search and Rescue responded to a call about two people who were possibly injured on Frosty Mountain in Manning Park.
"With nightfall approaching and due the young age of one of the subjects, two helicopters were deployed to assist in the rescue: PenSAR's CDFL Team with Eclipse Helicopters and Valley Helicopters to mobilize Princeton SAR," PenSAR said in a social media post.
Ground crews were also involved.
After searching the area, crews learned that the injured person had managed to get out of the backcountry on their own, but emergency services were not yet notified.
PenSAR said that notifying emergency services as soon as you are safe should be a priority.
"We’d like to kindly remind everyone: if you’ve activated emergency services, it’s essential to let emergency services and/or SAR know right away if you’ve made it out safely or if circumstances change," PenSAR said,
"This helps prevent unnecessary risk to rescuers and ensures resources are available for those still in need. If communication is difficult in the backcountry, please make it a priority to call as soon as you regain service."
Eclipse Helicopters and Valley Helicopters assisted in search efforts.
