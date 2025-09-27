Penticton News

Penticton local shares warning after battery pack exploded and started fire in her apartment

Warning after battery fire

Photo: Kiara Felts Aftermath of the battery pack explosion and fire

Kiara Felts is warning others to not leave anything plugged in when leaving the home, after dealing with an electrical fire in her home in Penticton last week.

Felts, who lives on Nanaimo Avenue West, said she was taking her kids to daycare last Thursday when she got a call from her building manager, telling her to get home immediately.

"They [said] 'Hey, you need to get home ASAP. There's been a fire in your apartment."

When she arrived, Felts said she was asked if something was charging in her bedroom. The wireless phone battery pack was.

"When we finally went up into the unit, I saw everything. My battery pack exploded, started a fire, and then the sprinklers went off and soaked everything and flooded four floors," Felts said.

For the time being, Felts said her family is not allowed in the unit. She says a restoration company isn't either, after initially being allowed in to add some dehumidifiers to help.

The fire is under investigation through the building's insurance, according to Felts.

"Everything that is in there has been in there now for a week, soaking in stagnant grey water from the sprinklers," she said.

Felts only had time to grab her cat and some clean clothes from the dryer for her kids right after the fire. She was able to return and grab all her important papers and other necessities the next day.

She expects everything else to be ruined by the smoke and water damage.

"My friends have given me some clothes to wear for work and stuff. Our community has come together, which I'm really grateful for," she said.

The family did have rental insurance, but Felts said the process is slow and painful to get through. It also comes with costly deductibles.

"We have to pay everything out of pocket ... Keep all the receipts," Felts said. "So we've been really struggling."

Emergency Support Services helped the family with a place to stay for three days, and Felts said Red Cross extended it for another three.

"We're in a hotel for a month. But my insurance guy kind of said, 'If it's going to take longer than two to three months, we need to find a new permanent residence.'"

Felts said the fire investigator told her they are looking into exactly how the fire started, checking over the battery pack, the cord that was charging it and the electricity in the building.

"I never would have thought to not have something plugged in when I wasn't home. Now I will never

do that again," she said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for their immediate financial burdens.

Castanet has reached out to the Penticton Fire Department for information on the fire.