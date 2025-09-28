Penticton News

Grammy-nominated singer Trevor Guthrie files suit in Penticton alleging Vancouver-based film producer hasn't provided film footage

Famous musician files suit

Photo: Trevor Guthrie/ @trevorguthrie Trevor Guthrie is an Instagram photo from 2020, recording music

A Grammy-nominated singer and former lead singer of the pop group soulDecision has filed a civil suit in Penticton, claiming a Vancouver-based film producer hasn't provided footage of his music recording as contracted.

On Tuesday, Trevor Guthrie filed the suit in the B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton.

He was a part of Canadian pop trio soulDecision in the early 2000s, who were best known for their hits “Ooh It’s Kinda Crazy” and “Faded.”

Guthrie himself was later nominated for a Grammy for the song “This Is What It Feels Like” with Armin Van Buuren.

The musician is working on new music and claims in his suit that he had hired Steve Best to provide filming services for his "recording sessions, interviews and various business related activities" back in February 2024.

"The agreement was that I would pay for his travel, accommodations, car rentals, and related expenses, in exchange for him filming and delivering the footage," Guthrie alleged.

"In August 2024, the defendant travelled to British Columbia and filmed my sessions in Vancouver and Penticton. He also accompanied me to Sweden and Nashville as part of the same arrangement."

Guthrie claimed he paid a total of $19,795.59 CAD to Best, which included the flights, accommodations, car rentals, and the cost of an eight-terabyte hard drive for the recordings to be placed on.

"Despite this, [Best] has not provided the promised footage. In December 2024, I personally gave him the 8TB hard drive for transfer, but he has retained it and not provided the material," Guthrie claims.

He alleged that Best had also verbally agreed to reimburse him for his son's airfare and related expenses, but had not done so.

In total, Gurthrie is seeking $20,051.59.

Best has not yet filed a formal response to the lawsuit. When reached by Castanet for a request for comment on the allegations, Best answered in an emailed statement and said he categorically denied the allegations.

"This is a legal dispute, and I will not be making any further public comment at this time," Best said.

Guthrie's allegations have not been proven in court.