Penticton News

Tenth reunion for the Class of 1957 from Penticton Secondary School

Tenth reunion for 1957 class

Photo: Keith Lacey/Local Journalism Initiative Attending Pen-Hi’s Class of 1957 reunion were Ruth Carey, Allan Offenberger and Arlene Borgstede. A total of 28 former students and their spouses attended the reunion.

When Allan Offenberger looks back on his life, his high school days at Penticton Secondary School in the mid-to-late 1950s remain unforgettable.

Growing up in Penticton and attending Pen-Hi was simply amazing, said Offenberger.

“I can summarize by saying that as a young person growing up and watching the world expand beyond you, it couldn’t have been a better place,” he said.

“We had the two lakes, endless summer activities, the fruit orchards, we had amazing weather, terrific educational opportunities and we spent so much time outdoors enjoying nature and everything this great city has available.

“The upshot was the social preparation, the academic preparation and the great interaction between the students made it special. At the time we graduated high school, Penticton had about 12,000 residents, but there was so much to do and it was just a wonderful place to grow up as a teenager.”

Like Offenberger, Arlene Borgstede has called Alberta home for most of her adult life. Offenberger moved to Alberta in 1968 to pursue further education and later enjoyed a long tenure as a professor at the University of Alberta.

Offenberger and Borgstede made the long trip from Edmonton to Penticton this week to attend yet another reunion of Pen High’s Class of 1957.

This marks the 10th time in the past 68 years that members of that graduating class—and their spouses—have gathered for a reunion, said Penticton’s Ruth Carey, who has helped organize several of the gatherings over the past seven decades. She was also beaming with pride seeing so many old friends and their spouses come together.

Offenberger has helped organize each of the last several reunions over the past 25 years.

Carey spent just over 30 years living in Kelowna but returned to Penticton in 2007, where she has lived ever since.

A group of 28 former graduates and their spouses gathered for dinner Wednesday evening at the Penticton Golf and Country Club.

Members of the Class of ’57 were also scheduled to tour the high school on Thursday afternoon, followed by another dinner that evening at Theo’s Restaurant.

Offenberger missed the first reunion but has attended every one since. Carey has been to eight of the 10 reunions, and Borgstede hasn’t missed a single one.

The first reunion was held in 1967 to mark the 10th anniversary of their high school graduation. It was such a success that a second reunion was held in 1977, said Carey.

Additional reunions took place in 1987 and 1997, with six more following since then, typically every five years.

One of the reunions coincided with Penticton Secondary School’s 100th anniversary in 2012.

The reason for so many reunions, said Offenberger, is simple: people keep having a good time and commit to coming back.

The camaraderie among his former classmates from the 1956–57 school year was something special, he said.

“As one of our teachers once told me, we were a particularly socially gregarious class,” he said. “We were into sports, academics and spending a lot of time socially. We were a well-rounded class and we just happened to share the same spirit and we just wanted to keep getting together.”

The Class of 1957 had 120 students, and the vast majority attended the first reunion in 1967.

Sadly, time has taken its toll, and many members of the graduating class have passed on. But enough remain who wanted to be part of this week’s festivities, said Carey.

“It’s always exciting to see old friends,” said Carey. “We have people like Allan and his wife who make the long drive up from Alberta, we have a couple from Victoria, we have some from Vancouver and another couple from Kamloops. One of our classmates also came all the way from Toronto.

“There are still quite a few here tonight who still call Penticton home and many of them have been to all 10 reunions.”

At one of the earliest reunions, attendees were invited to provide written submissions about their lives, careers, and families. That information was compiled by Borgstede into a small book. Copies were available at Wednesday’s event and brought back a flood of memories of classmates—many of whom are no longer with them, said Carey.

Offenberger, Carey, and Borgstede all expressed hope that an 11th reunion could be possible—but time will tell.

“Because we’re losing people so fast, we started organizing these reunions every three years instead of five,” he said. “This might be the end, but if there’s enough people available and want to take part, it could definitely happen again. We’ll just have to see what happens in the next couple of years.”

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative