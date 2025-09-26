Heritage Fall Fair ready to be bigger than ever in Keremeos
Heritage Fall Fair for all
The annual Grist MIll and Gardens Heritage Fall Fair is back this weekend, bigger and better than ever.
From Sept. 27 to 28, the historical sight in Keremeos will be the place to experience autumn.
"We expect big crowds. The weather looks fantastic. So we've got two full days of music on the stage, we've got midway games, we've got a ton of vendors, three or four food trucks, lots of activities," said Grist Mill manager Chris Mathieson.
"And then at the end of it all, on Sunday afternoon, we're doing a giant pig roast with five pigs this year."
The pig roast is becoming a new tradition. They tried it out in 2024 with just two pigs, but it was so popular it is five this year.
Each day will have plenty to do and explore. Local growers and crafters will be bringing items in exhibit categories, and there will be zucchini and apple races.
"Spend the whole day here. Bring a picnic blanket if you want to find a quiet spot to sit down. But it's definitely going to be a busy weekend," Mathieson said.
Of note is an expanded apple display this year.
More than 100 unique apple varieties will be on display, the biggest showing in a long time.
"We do it every year, but it's kind of dwindled in size a little bit, because a lot of the old farmers that used to grow the fancy, interesting apples have all retired. Their whole field got turned into grapes or something else," Mathieson explained.
"But people that are growing cider apples and things are kind of getting back into those interesting varieties. So it's getting easier and easier again to find those."
It's all happening in Keremeos this weekend, and is completely family-friendly. For more information, click here.
More Penticton News
- Thousands of dollars raisedKamloops - 3:00 pm
- Rain soaks Rose ParadeSouthern California - 2:59 pm
- Sworn in on a QuranNew York - 2:34 pm
- Boy drowns in tent campGaza - 2:34 pm
- 40 people died in fireSwitzerland - 2:29 pm
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$924,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Little Danny South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel