Heritage Fall Fair ready to be bigger than ever in Keremeos

Photo: Contributed Grist Mill and Gardens excited to welcome back Heritage Fall Fair

The annual Grist MIll and Gardens Heritage Fall Fair is back this weekend, bigger and better than ever.

From Sept. 27 to 28, the historical sight in Keremeos will be the place to experience autumn.

"We expect big crowds. The weather looks fantastic. So we've got two full days of music on the stage, we've got midway games, we've got a ton of vendors, three or four food trucks, lots of activities," said Grist Mill manager Chris Mathieson.

"And then at the end of it all, on Sunday afternoon, we're doing a giant pig roast with five pigs this year."

The pig roast is becoming a new tradition. They tried it out in 2024 with just two pigs, but it was so popular it is five this year.

Photo: Facebook Pork is on the menu this weekend in Keremeos

Each day will have plenty to do and explore. Local growers and crafters will be bringing items in exhibit categories, and there will be zucchini and apple races.

"Spend the whole day here. Bring a picnic blanket if you want to find a quiet spot to sit down. But it's definitely going to be a busy weekend," Mathieson said.

Photo: Facebook Zucchini racing is just one event at the Fall Fair.

Of note is an expanded apple display this year.

More than 100 unique apple varieties will be on display, the biggest showing in a long time.

"We do it every year, but it's kind of dwindled in size a little bit, because a lot of the old farmers that used to grow the fancy, interesting apples have all retired. Their whole field got turned into grapes or something else," Mathieson explained.

"But people that are growing cider apples and things are kind of getting back into those interesting varieties. So it's getting easier and easier again to find those."

It's all happening in Keremeos this weekend, and is completely family-friendly.