Betts Electric & Security Ltd helping feed kids through Penticton's Starfish Pack Program
Helping feed kids in need
The Penticton Starfish pack project is thanking a major donor for their commitment in helping feed nearly a dozen kids for the school year.
The Rotary Club of Penticton started the “Starfish Backpack Program” in April 2017 as a response to teachers being concerned over local elementary school kids heading home and having to worry about where food for weekend meals would come from.
They thanked Cameron Betts and the rest of the team at Betts Electric & Security Ltd for their incredible generosity.
"They’ve committed $500 every month to the Starfish Pack Program — that’s already over $10,000 donated," Starfish shared in their social media post.
"This support provides food for 11 (of our 120) kids and their families every weekend. What an amazing impact on our community!"
The program is funded through monetary donations from the community - individuals and businesses.
"Want to make a lasting impact too? Consider signing up for a monthly contribution — set it and forget it, while knowing you’re feeding kids every weekend."
For more information on the Starfish Pack program, head to their website here.
