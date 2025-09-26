Penticton News

Stickers found in Penticton public park calling for deportations and claiming 'war on whites'

Mayor decries racist stickers

Photo: Alaska Rose "War on Whites" imagery found plastered at Penticton park.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield has issued a statement via press release decrying the racially-charged stickers.

"I am deeply concerned by the discovery of racist stickers placed on city property near Lackawanna Park. These hateful messages are not reflective of who we are as a community and have no place in Penticton."

"The city strongly condemns all forms of racism, hate speech and white supremacist ideology. These stickers were not placed by the city and were removed immediately by a resident who rightly spoke out against them. I want to thank her for taking action and for standing up for the values we share," reads the press release issued Friday afternoon.

"The park is a space where families gather, children play and neighbours connect. It is unacceptable for anyone to use public spaces to spread messages of division and hate. We encourage anyone who sees similar materials to report them to the City Bylaw department or the RCMP non-emergency line. Penticton is a welcoming and inclusive city. We stand united against hate and remain committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment for all."

ORIGINAL: 1 p.m.

A Penticton woman was shocked to see stickers in a public park promoting a pro-white movement.

Alaska Rose said she saw the stickers while out in the Churchill and Power Street area of town on Friday morning.

They had been placed — not by the City of Penticton — on a city-owned dog bag collection stand.

"There is a war on whites," reads one, and the other depicts a Caucasian couple above a family of colour with text: "Canadians demand deportations."

One sticker is tagged with "Hundred Handers" imagery, which is a far right anti-immigration group, known historically for such sticker campaigns.

Rose said she removed the stickers immediately.

"Racism is not welcome anywhere near me," she wrote in a public Facebook post.

"What a vile thing to see right away in the morning."