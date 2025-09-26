275805
Penticton News  

Bus transit service upped ahead of Vees' home opener

Chelsea Powrie - Sep 26, 2025 / 3:31 pm | Story: 574621

BC Transit bus service in Penticton has been expanded as crowds are expected at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Penticton Vees are playing their first home game as a Western Hockey League team, and it is sold out.

"Parking at the SOEC is first-come, first-served and will be limited. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transit or bikes, taxi or ride-share services, or carpool when possible," reads a press release from the city.

Bus options include:

  • Hop on the #1 from Peach Tree Plaza at 5:16 p.m. or Cherry Lane Shopping Centre at 5:30 p.m. to arrive at Power Street/Wade Avenue at 5:45 p.m.
  • Hop on the #4 from Cherry Lane Shopping Centre at 6 p.m. to arrive at Power Street/Wade Avenue at 6:10 p.m.

Then on the way back, the city recommends:

  • Hop on the #15 at Wade/Caribou at 9:30 p.m. to return to Cherry Lane Shopping Centre at 9:52 p.m. or Peachtree Plaza at 10 p.m.
  • Hop on the #15, which has been extended for this evening only, from Power Street (in front of the Casino) at 10:27 p.m. to return to Cherry Lane and the Peachtree Plaza.

