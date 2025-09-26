Penticton News

Bus transit service upped ahead of Vees' home opener

Photo: Contributed BC Transit in file photo.

BC Transit bus service in Penticton has been expanded as crowds are expected at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Penticton Vees are playing their first home game as a Western Hockey League team, and it is sold out.

"Parking at the SOEC is first-come, first-served and will be limited. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transit or bikes, taxi or ride-share services, or carpool when possible," reads a press release from the city.

Bus options include:

Hop on the #1 from Peach Tree Plaza at 5:16 p.m. or Cherry Lane Shopping Centre at 5:30 p.m. to arrive at Power Street/Wade Avenue at 5:45 p.m.

Hop on the #4 from Cherry Lane Shopping Centre at 6 p.m. to arrive at Power Street/Wade Avenue at 6:10 p.m.

Then on the way back, the city recommends: