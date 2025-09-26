274695
Skaha Lake Road Starbucks gets the axe in Penticton

Skaha Starbucks closing

Chelsea Powrie - Sep 26, 2025 / 9:54 am | Story: 574616

One of Penticton's Starbucks locations has been caught up in the wave of store closures announced by the coffee corporation this week.

Castanet has confirmed the Skaha Lake Road Starbucks, which opened last year, will shutter this weekend.

A social media post circulating the news has garnered many dismayed comments, from people praising the staff at the location to calling it "one of the best locations in town."

Saturday is the last day of operation, and all are encouraged to stop by and say goodbye.

