Penticton man pleads guilty to punching grandmother in her face

Photo: Castanet file photo Penticton man pleaded guilty to assaulting his grandmother.

A South Okanagan man will serve a conditional sentence in the community after punching his grandmother in the face and pleading guilty to that incident.

Bradley James Childs, who was born in 1994, entered a guilty plea in August to assaulting his elderly family member.

According to open court proceedings, in late October 2024, at Childs' home, he was sitting with his mother and grandmother on an outdoor patio.

Childs was then mocked by [his grandmother] for floating the idea of him attending counselling, for reasons that were not disclosed in court.

After the mockery, he then turned to his mother and said, "I just want to punch her face in," and then he proceeded to strike [his grandmother] in the face, causing her lips to bleed, and then he struck her again in the side of the head before being restrained.

His grandmother is in her 70s.

Those facts were admitted by the defence in court.

Childs told the court that he was "Sorry for that day" and that he intends to “take accountability for [that incident] and address it in counselling."

Judge Lynett Jung was pleased to see family and friends supporting Childs in court, and sentenced Childs to a six-month conditional sentence, meaning he will serve his term in the community with many standard conditions, including house arrest, as well as a no-contact order with his grandmother.