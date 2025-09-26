Winemakers Cup moving from Oliver's Mt. Baldy to Penticton's Apex Mountain

Penticton News

Photo: Winemakers Cup 18th Annual Winemakers Cup moving to Penticton and Apex Mountain for 2026

The 18th annual Winemakers Cup will be moving further north this year, as the beloved event transfers to a new ski hill.

The 2026 event will take place at Apex Mountain Resort and the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Saturday Feb.28.

“After a long and successful run at Mt. Baldy and Osoyoos we decided to “spread the love” and bring the event to Penticton and Apex Mountain” Charlie Baessler, President of the Winemakers Cup said in the news release.

“We feel that Penticton is more centrally located to where people working in the BC Wine Industry are living and by bringing the event closer to them, it will make participation easier for those that have not been able to make it in the past."

The organizers said since the event has been growing, Apex is more ideally suited to hosting large format ski and snowboard event, with the needed larger infrastructure to accommodate it.

The Winemakers Cup has been hosted at Big White three times and at Baldy Mountain 14 times in its 17 year run.

"Over recent years we have loved the great job that Baldy Mountain and Spirit Ridge have done hosting us. They have been great to work with, and moving this to Penticton does not indicate any dissatisfaction with what they have done for us," said Glenn Fawcett, Founder of the Winemakers Cup.

"It is entirely possible that the Winemakers Cup could return there in a future year. However, for 2026 we wanted to add some new excitement and freshen things up a bit by moving to a great venue that is close to both the Kelowna market as well as the South Okanagan.”

Fawcett said the goal of his event is to foster "friendships and camaraderie amongst members of the wine industry" while enjoying the mountain air and the "drinking of numerous libations."

Plans are for shuttle buses from Kelowna, Osoyoos and Oliver to Penticton providing a safe ride home option.

The Penticton Lakeside will also be offering hotel rooms at a reduced low rate of $125 plus tax per room.

"This is great incentive for people working in the Wine Industry to 'make a night out of it' and join us for the evening festivities."

Tickets, hotel room books and further information will all become available in early November when they go on sale.