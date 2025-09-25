Penticton News

One alleged killer charged in connection with 2022 Penticton double murder not in custody

Photo: Contributed Doug Barker, left, and Alanna Brown, both 30, were found dead north of Penticton in September 2022.

Only two of the three people charged in connection with the murder of two Penticton locals three years ago remain in custody, as their cases slowly work through the court system.

In July, the RCMP's Serious Crime Unit announced that they had arrested and charged three people in connection with the murder of Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker, who were found dead between Penticton and Trout Creek.

The remains of the two 30-year-olds were found near the Kickininnee Provincial Park pullout north of Penticton. The pair had last been seen alive the day before.

The three named in the RCMP news release were Jilane King, Simon Bourbonnais and Tyler Stuart.

King was charged with first-degree murder of Douglas Barker and accessory after the fact to the homicide of both Barker and Brown, while Bourbonnais and Stuart face lesser charges related to the murders.'

BC Prosecution Service Communications Counsel confirmed on Thursday that King and Bourbonnais continue to remain in custody. Stuart is currently not in custody, details of Stuart's release conditions are protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Public court documents obtained by Castanet after the news from the RCMP also named another man in relation to the murders, though he has not been charged at this time.

An indictment stamped July 18 alleges Yves Emile Grenier was involved in the killing.

The three currently accused are due back in court on Nov. 19 for a brief appearance.