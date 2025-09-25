Penticton News

Testing underway as deer keep dropping dead in Grand Forks area

Photo: A dead deer is seen in a potato field near Grand Forks, B.C., in a Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, handout photo. Samples have been collected to try and figure out what killed at least 30 deer in the area.

Concerns continue over deer dropping dead from a suspected highly contagious disease in the Grand Forks area.

White tail deer carcasses have been showing up in the area for several days, and local biologists and other relevant experts are looking into the cause.

"As of today, we're still getting phone calls about deer dying in our area," said Jeff Gailey, president of the Grand Forks Wildlife Association, when reached by phone Thursday.

"We're waiting for the test results, and we won't have them back until early next week."

Those tests are looking at the cause of the deaths, which Gailey strongly suspects is epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or EHD, which kills the animal very quickly.

"I've had four phone calls this morning about people who have had a deer drop dead on their job sites where they're working here in town and in people's yards, and it's not going to stop until we get a frost to kill the little bugs that are causing it," Gailey said.

Those bugs are biting midges, which carry the fatal disease between animals.

Gailey said that while test results are not back yet, they are "pretty confident" that this is the cause.

"They're having an outbreak in Montana, Northern Idaho, and Washington State, which is not far from us. So we're pretty confident that it's EHD," Gailey said.

Samples from the dead deer were taken on Tuesday morning and sent out on Wednesday morning. Now, it is a waiting game.

Eyes on other populations

In the meantime, local groups are also keeping an eye on wild sheep populations, as they can be impacted as well.

Gailey said they had a moment of worry earlier this week when nobody from the organization could find the local wild sheep flock, but thankfully, they had been "just hiding on us" and are alive and well.

"As far as we know, it's only been affecting the whitetail deer in our area," he said.

Kyle Stelter with the Wild Sheep Society of BC said his team has eyes on the ground, watching for any indication of a problem, especially since EHD devastated a sheep population in 2021.

"The problem with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease is that it's not treatable," Stelter said.

"Once they get hit with it [it's over] ... I'm hearing there's a lot of mortality in deer. I'm not hearing anything right now relating to sheep, so we're keeping an eye out for that. But right now, I'm not seeing much, but we have been affected by it [historically], and it could be an issue for sure."

Politician weighs in

Local MLA Donegal Wilson, who represents Boundary-Similkameen, posted on Facebook Thursday, assuring her constituents she was keeping an eye on the situation.

"Testing is now being mobilized. At this time, it’s suspected to be connected to the recent outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) detected in Idaho," she wrote.

"I will continue to monitor this closely and keep our community updated."