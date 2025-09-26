Penticton educational trainer helping women learn self defence
Teaching others self defence
Come join Penticton-based educational trainer Beth Nichol next month to learn assault prevention and self defence skills.
Nichol will once again be hosting the free women's class, through skills she's learned in her over 25 years of experience as a counsellor and is a psycho-educational trainer.
The class is "an interactive exposure to safety awareness, assertive communication and practical physical moves for use in potentially dangerous situations."
Nichol's goal remains to be helping local women feel confident and secure enough to defend themselves.
Each of her classes last year saw dozens of participants come out.
Participants are advised to wear loose-fitting clothing and comfortable shoes.
The class runs from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, at the Penticton Seniors' Drop-in Centre, located at 2965 South Main St.
Participants must register ahead of time and can do so by calling 250-493-2111.
