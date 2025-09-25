Penticton News

Penticton mother of murdered son anxious for trial expected next summer

Mother anxious for justice

Photo: Taig Savage Taig Savage was killed in September 2021.

The four people who have been charged in the 2021 killing of a young Penticton man will finally face trial in 2026.

Taig Savage, 22, was killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2021, and his body was found in a field outside Penticton Secondary School. The investigation into his death has carried on for several years.

The four individuals — three of them minors at the time — were arrested in April 2024.

The only suspect that can be publicly named is Isaac Hayse Jack. He has been charged with second-degree murder and remains out on bail.

The three youths — whose identities are protected by a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — are all now over 18 and will be tried together during the same trial, while Jack will be tried separately because he was an adult at the time of the alleged incident.

Tracey Savage told Castanet on Thursday that, according to information shared with her through the court system, the trials are expected to take place next year, starting in June and then continuing in September.

"The dates are actually not set in stone because they don't even really know where they are going to have them. There's talk about moving it to Kelowna or Vancouver, and of course, we as a family, especially me, don't want it to be moved," she said.

This means the mother will have to take time off work for at least the estimated six months she's been told to expect the trial if she wants to attend every day.

She also doesn't want her family and supporters to have to travel every day.

Some of the youth have been out on bail, and Savage said that's been a hard pill to swallow.

"I see these boys and girls living a normal life, and my son is in a box in my closet."

She's frustrated with the state of the justice system.

Two of three young offenders saw trouble with the law once again, allegedly breaching their bail conditions. One was arrested at the end of May and remains in custody.

The only relief for Tracey is to know that the court system is in the process of picking dates, and there could be an end in sight for justice for her son.

"We've heard so many great stories about my son. His impact in this community in 22 years was greater than I would have ever imagined."