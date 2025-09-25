Iconic Penticton pub Clancy's shuttering, then rebranding
Clancy's closing, rebranding
After 33 years, Penticton's iconic downtown pub Clancy's is shuttering.
But patrons need not despair. According to owner Jody Brown, the space won't be closed for long.
"Renovations are planned, and the venue will reopen in the near future with new management, a refreshed menu, and a new identity," reads a press release sent by Brown.
The Clancy's identity, however, is taking its final bow.
All are welcome at a final send-off event: A Halloween Closing Party on Oct. 31.
Brown promises food and drink specials as well as an opportunity to bid on select pieces of Clancy's memorabilia.
"Clancy’s has had an amazing run, and we are grateful to everyone who has walked through our doors over the years,” Brown said.
“We look forward to what comes next, and we hope the community will join us for one last night together.”
More Penticton News
- Arts centre a 2025 highlightKamloops - 4:00 am
- Get ready to party, safelyKelowna - 4:00 am
- Notable successes for PIBPenticton - 4:00 am
- The city continued to buildWest Kelowna - 4:00 am
- Changing food economyWriter's Bloc - 4:00 am
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$635,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Piglet #17 South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel