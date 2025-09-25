Penticton News

Iconic Penticton pub Clancy's shuttering, then rebranding

Photo: Google Street View Clancy's closing then rebranding in Penticton.

After 33 years, Penticton's iconic downtown pub Clancy's is shuttering.

But patrons need not despair. According to owner Jody Brown, the space won't be closed for long.

"Renovations are planned, and the venue will reopen in the near future with new management, a refreshed menu, and a new identity," reads a press release sent by Brown.

The Clancy's identity, however, is taking its final bow.

All are welcome at a final send-off event: A Halloween Closing Party on Oct. 31.

Brown promises food and drink specials as well as an opportunity to bid on select pieces of Clancy's memorabilia.

"Clancy’s has had an amazing run, and we are grateful to everyone who has walked through our doors over the years,” Brown said.

“We look forward to what comes next, and we hope the community will join us for one last night together.”