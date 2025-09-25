Penticton News

Some RDOS facilities closing for Truth and Reconciliation day on Tuesday

RDOS closing some facilities for Truth and Reconciliation day next week.

Certain Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen facilities will be closed on Tuesday next week for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

On Sept. 30, which also coincides with Orange Shirt Day in recognition of victims and survivors of the residential school system, Canadians are encouraged to reflect on the historical relationship the country has had with Indigenous communities.



"The Regional District is dedicated to reconciliation and takes pride in our commitment to strengthening partnerships with local First Nation communities,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS chair, in a press release.



RDOS main office, 101 Martin Street, Penticton: closed

Okanagan Falls Community Services, 1109 Willow Street, Okanagan Falls: closed

RDOS Landfills:

Campbell Mountain Landfill: open Tuesday, September 30, from 8:30 am to 4:45 pm

Okanagan Falls Landfill, Oliver Landfill, and Keremeos Transfer Station: closed Tuesday, September 30.

RDOS Recreation Centres:

Similkameen Recreation Centre office: closed Tuesday, September 30 except for booking and gym pass-holders

Similkameen Visitor Centre, 311 - 9th Street, Keremeos: closed Tuesday, September 30

Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre: closed Tuesday, September 30

RDOS offices and facilities will return to regular hours on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.