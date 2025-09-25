Some RDOS facilities closing for Truth and Reconciliation day on Tuesday
Facilities closing for Sept. 30
Certain Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen facilities will be closed on Tuesday next week for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
On Sept. 30, which also coincides with Orange Shirt Day in recognition of victims and survivors of the residential school system, Canadians are encouraged to reflect on the historical relationship the country has had with Indigenous communities.
"The Regional District is dedicated to reconciliation and takes pride in our commitment to strengthening partnerships with local First Nation communities,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS chair, in a press release.
Some Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) offices will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
- RDOS main office, 101 Martin Street, Penticton: closed
- Okanagan Falls Community Services, 1109 Willow Street, Okanagan Falls: closed
RDOS Landfills:
- Campbell Mountain Landfill: open Tuesday, September 30, from 8:30 am to 4:45 pm
- Okanagan Falls Landfill, Oliver Landfill, and Keremeos Transfer Station: closed Tuesday, September 30.
RDOS Recreation Centres:
- Similkameen Recreation Centre office: closed Tuesday, September 30 except for booking and gym pass-holders
- Similkameen Visitor Centre, 311 - 9th Street, Keremeos: closed Tuesday, September 30
- Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre: closed Tuesday, September 30
RDOS offices and facilities will return to regular hours on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.
