Oliver/Osoyoos News

Alberta dog found safe, sleeping, after escaping during visit to Oliver's Wine Capital Weekend

Dog safe post drone search

Photo: Contributed Touka, an Alberta dog found Tuesday after going missing during Oliver's Wine Capital Weekend.

An Alberta dog that went missing in Oliver Friday was found Tuesday, sleeping safe and sound at sunset.

On Sept. 19, the black and grey dog Touka escaped while her owner was visiting the South Okanagan for Wine Capital Weekend festival. People followed the canine to the International Hike and Bike Trail, where she was last seen near Forbes Farm.

A drone with a thermal camera was used during search efforts along Oliver's river channel north of Park Drive. But ultimately, William Hall helped reunite Touka with her owner.

"[Touka] was found safe today just as the sun was setting," said Kara Fairbrother in an email.

"A big shout out to William Hall. We were about to head home when he drove up and pointed out where she was sleeping under a tree way out in the middle of nowhere."

Touka's search team and her owner thank everyone who saw the escape artist and helped get her back on her way home.