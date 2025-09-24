Penticton News

Athletes set off from Penticton in the Adventure Racing World Championships

Photo: Adventure Racing World Series Adventure Racing World Series athletes in the opening ceremonies on Tuesday in Penticton

Athletes from 25 countries have headed out to their starting location of the Subaru Canada Adventure Racing World Championships on Wednesday, ready to trek, mountain bike and paddle more than 700 kilometres.

Team of four will travel throughout the province by using maps and compasses to navigate their way.

The race sign-up, conference and expo began in Penticton on Tuesday, where athletes did gear checks and celebrated their upcoming event with an opening ceremony.

Teams were transferred to a remote start this morning with a seven hour bus ride, which they will use to go over all of the maps and the route book.

The finish line will be in Penticton and open for 10 days. Fast teams are expected to finish in five days.

Follow the action and track the race progress by following @arworldseries and @expedition_canada