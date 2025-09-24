Penticton News

Vancouver Canucks leave Penticton with more than just memories, giving $50K towards Penticton Regional Hospital upgrades

Canucks give $50k donation

Photo: Contributed Canucks brought some smiles and a major donation to the Penticton Regional Hospital.

The Vancouver Canucks were in Penticton for training this past weekend, and they didn't leave without giving back.

The Canucks for Kids Fund made a $50,000 donation during the Training Camp Scrimmage on Saturday which will go to the SOS Medical Foundation's goal of purchasing critical equipment for women and children at Penticton Regional Hospital.

New equipment in the works includes a new birthing bed and a pediatric hospital crib, replacing out-dated equipment.



“We are incredibly thankful to the Vancouver Canucks and the Canucks for Kids Fund for this remarkable gift. Investments like this directly improve the care and comfort of families in our community,” said Ian Lindsay, CEO of the SOS Medical Foundation.

“A new birthing bed and pediatric crib will make a meaningful difference for women and children receiving care at Penticton Regional Hospital.”



Lindsay added that this is just another step towards larger goals of improved care for all who use PRH.

“In addition to this generous gift from the Canucks, our Winter Wonderland Gala will dedicate proceeds to the Women and Children’s Centre. Our current 50/50 lottery, shared with the Feedway Foundation, which is donating its portion to the Penticton Breakfast Program, is one more way we’re working together to support families across the South Okanagan," he explained.



Canucks members visited PRH, including beloved mascot Fin and NHL legend Kirk McLean, spending some time with kids in the emergency department as well as with patients and families in the Women and Children's Centre.