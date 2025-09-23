Penticton News

Protest planned at Penticton OneBC political party town hall

Photo: Facebook/Art Up Studios Protest planned at OneBC political event at Art Up Studios in Penticton

Conservative upstart B.C. political party OneBC is holding a town hall in Penticton this weekend, and that has triggered plans for a protest.

OneBC is a right-wing group officially given political party status through Elections BC this past June. It was founded by two independent MLAs, Dallas Brodie and Tara Armstrong, who had reportedly clashed internally with the BC Conservative Party resulting in Conservative leader John Rustad kicking Brodie out of caucus.

Brodie and Armstrong have been holding town halls in BC communities, ostensibly to garner support for the party.

One such event is planned in Penticton on Oct. 2 at Art Up Studio, a venue chosen after the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre refused to book the event, citing a clash in values.

OneBC has been criticized for its leaders' statements about residential school survivors and views on gender affirmation.

Rainbow Connection Penticton has planned a protest of the Oct. 2 event.

"[MLA] Dallas Brodie uses OneBC to spread hate against the 2SLGBTQ+ Community, the indigenous community and is against important environmentalism policies," reads an emailed allegation from Rainbow Connection Penticton founder Loki Boki.

"When I started broadcasting my objections to this party, OneBC decided to directly dox me - posting my name, photos and private messages to their constituents."

A recent email to Castanet from OneBC, attributed to Tara Armstrong, reads "Trans activists like 'Loki Boki' are leftist bullies who know their ideology is insane and unpopular."

Boki's group's protest is planned for Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m. outside Art Up Studios, with the goal of pushing back against what is, in their stated view, an "extreme right wing political party" with harmful platforms.