Penticton News
Water main broken on Ellis Street in Penticton, crews on scene
Water main break on Ellis
A water main has broken at the north end of Ellis Street in Penticton Monday night .
CIty of Penticton crews with heavy machinery were on scene as of 8:45 p.m. Monday, as water pooled onto the road and spilled into adjacent Ellis Creek.
One worker on scene said the water main was broken and it needs to be dug up and repaired.
The southbound lane of Ellis has been closed for the work to be facilitated.
Castanet will have more information when available.
